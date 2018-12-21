About 3,500 police trainees graduate across SA

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says new training methods are geared towards professionalising the police service.

PRETORIA - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says the batches of recruits leaving training colleges on Friday are highly skilled and better equipped than ever before to serve their communities.

Sitole was addressing more than 2,000 constables at a graduation parade in Pretoria on Friday.

About 3,500 trainees who have successfully completed their basic training are graduating at events in Pretoria, Bisho in the Eastern Cape and Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape.

Sitole says new training methods are geared towards professionalising the police service: “(And) to produce highly skilled members of the service. We’re producing the highest skilled police to serve the community.”

Minister Bheki Cele says these recruits have received specialised training.

“Earlier in 2018, I instructed that they must each receive intermediate or advanced street survival and technical response training. This means that each one of these members is trained to protect themselves as good as the high technical unit.”

The constables will be deployed across the country this festive season.

