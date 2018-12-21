About 3,500 police trainees graduate across SA
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says new training methods are geared towards professionalising the police service.
PRETORIA - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says the batches of recruits leaving training colleges on Friday are highly skilled and better equipped than ever before to serve their communities.
Sitole was addressing more than 2,000 constables at a graduation parade in Pretoria on Friday.
About 3,500 trainees who have successfully completed their basic training are graduating at events in Pretoria, Bisho in the Eastern Cape and Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape.
Sitole says new training methods are geared towards professionalising the police service: “(And) to produce highly skilled members of the service. We’re producing the highest skilled police to serve the community.”
Minister Bheki Cele says these recruits have received specialised training.
“Earlier in 2018, I instructed that they must each receive intermediate or advanced street survival and technical response training. This means that each one of these members is trained to protect themselves as good as the high technical unit.”
The constables will be deployed across the country this festive season.
#PoliceMinistry Speaker notes Minister of Police, #BhekiCele at the #SAPS #PoliceTrainees #PassingOutParade at SAPS Tshwane Training Academy, Pretoria West. #ServingOurCommunities MEhttps://t.co/N8pHTHDKjk pic.twitter.com/gGX6XBIAdd— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 21, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Edcon board approves proposed recapitalisation plan
-
Hail, strong winds set to pummel Gauteng
-
Tooned in: EWN's top cartoons for 2018
-
Mbalula labels Mkhwebane's findings 'unsubstantiated & prejudicial'
-
Cele: 'Police must use firearms to protect their lives within ambit of the law'
-
[LISTEN] UCT's Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng raises R5m to pay off 100 students' debt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.