41 pedestrians killed on WC roads so far this festive season
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande revealed that 767 fatalities were recorded nationally so far this festive season; a 16% increase from the same period in 2017.
CAPE TOWN - Forty-one pedestrians have been killed on the Western Cape’s roads.
On Thursday, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande revealed that 767 fatalities were recorded so far this festive season; a 16% increase from the same period in 2017.
Provincially, a total of 107 people died on the roads between 1 to 18 December. These include 22 drivers, 40 passengers, two cyclists as well as two motorcyclists.
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has stressed that road users not obeying traffic rules will spend Christmas behind bars.
“We all want to live and return to work in January, please adhere to the rules of the road for your benefit, the benefit of your family but also for the benefit of other motorists,” says Plato.
“We are saying enough is enough. If motorists continue doing what they’re doing we will have no choice but to arrest them, and keep them to appear in court,” says Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Sitole refusing to declassify files linked to corruption cases, Ipid reveals
-
SA motorists remain stubbornly disrespectful of road rules – Nzimande
-
Officials to take back RDP houses from foreign nationals in Alex
-
Zim govt won’t smile on attempts to embarrass Mugabe family, says minister
-
WC Legislature asked to act against Zille after Mkhwebane's findings
-
South Africa coal train derails, export line shut - Transnet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.