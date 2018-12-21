Popular Topics
41 pedestrians killed on WC roads so far this festive season

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande revealed that 767 fatalities were recorded nationally so far this festive season; a 16% increase from the same period in 2017.

34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Forty-one pedestrians have been killed on the Western Cape’s roads.

On Thursday, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande revealed that 767 fatalities were recorded so far this festive season; a 16% increase from the same period in 2017.

Provincially, a total of 107 people died on the roads between 1 to 18 December. These include 22 drivers, 40 passengers, two cyclists as well as two motorcyclists.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has stressed that road users not obeying traffic rules will spend Christmas behind bars.

“We all want to live and return to work in January, please adhere to the rules of the road for your benefit, the benefit of your family but also for the benefit of other motorists,” says Plato.

“We are saying enough is enough. If motorists continue doing what they’re doing we will have no choice but to arrest them, and keep them to appear in court,” says Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

