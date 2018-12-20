Zim govt won’t smile on attempts to embarrass Mugabe family, says minister

Zimbabwe's deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi says the government has noted the arrest warrant against the former first lady.

JOHANNESBURG – A day after an arrest warrant was issued against Grace Mugabe, a top government official in Zimbabwe says the country won’t smile on attempts to embarrass former President Robert Mugabe and his family.

AfriForum on Wednesday revealed the arrest warrant had been issued against the former first lady for allegedly assaulting Gabriela Engels last year.

Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi says the government has noted the arrest warrant against the former first lady.

In a Twitter post, Mutodi says Zimbabwe won't smile at any attempt to embarrass, harass or degrade the Mugabes.

We note a warrant of arrest on Grace Mugabe for a crime alledgedly committed while she was on a diplomatic visit in South Africa. We make it clear that Zim will not smile on any attempt to embarrass, harrass or degrade former President Mugabe or his immediate family members. — Hon. Energy Mutodi (MP) (@energymutodi) December 19, 2018

He told the private Newsday that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government didn’t want the former president to face misery.

Mnangagwa won elections this year following the ouster of Mugabe in 2017 but he’s made it clear he wants to stay close to the increasingly frail man he and his backers forced out.

Grace Mugabe is alleged to have assaulted Engels in Sandton with an electricity cable last year when she found her partying in a hotel with her sons.

