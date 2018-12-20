Popular Topics
Zim govt won’t smile on attempts to embarrass Mugabe family, says minister

Zimbabwe's deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi says the government has noted the arrest warrant against the former first lady.

FILE: Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (left) and his wife Grace Mugabe at a Zanu-PF rally on 8 November, 2017. Picture: AFP
FILE: Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (left) and his wife Grace Mugabe at a Zanu-PF rally on 8 November, 2017. Picture: AFP
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A day after an arrest warrant was issued against Grace Mugabe, a top government official in Zimbabwe says the country won’t smile on attempts to embarrass former President Robert Mugabe and his family.

AfriForum on Wednesday revealed the arrest warrant had been issued against the former first lady for allegedly assaulting Gabriela Engels last year.

Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi says the government has noted the arrest warrant against the former first lady.

In a Twitter post, Mutodi says Zimbabwe won't smile at any attempt to embarrass, harass or degrade the Mugabes.

He told the private Newsday that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government didn’t want the former president to face misery.

Mnangagwa won elections this year following the ouster of Mugabe in 2017 but he’s made it clear he wants to stay close to the increasingly frail man he and his backers forced out.

Grace Mugabe is alleged to have assaulted Engels in Sandton with an electricity cable last year when she found her partying in a hotel with her sons.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

