Zim govt won’t smile on attempts to embarrass Mugabe family, says minister
Zimbabwe's deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi says the government has noted the arrest warrant against the former first lady.
JOHANNESBURG – A day after an arrest warrant was issued against Grace Mugabe, a top government official in Zimbabwe says the country won’t smile on attempts to embarrass former President Robert Mugabe and his family.
AfriForum on Wednesday revealed the arrest warrant had been issued against the former first lady for allegedly assaulting Gabriela Engels last year.
Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi says the government has noted the arrest warrant against the former first lady.
In a Twitter post, Mutodi says Zimbabwe won't smile at any attempt to embarrass, harass or degrade the Mugabes.
We note a warrant of arrest on Grace Mugabe for a crime alledgedly committed while she was on a diplomatic visit in South Africa. We make it clear that Zim will not smile on any attempt to embarrass, harrass or degrade former President Mugabe or his immediate family members.— Hon. Energy Mutodi (MP) (@energymutodi) December 19, 2018
He told the private Newsday that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government didn’t want the former president to face misery.
Mnangagwa won elections this year following the ouster of Mugabe in 2017 but he’s made it clear he wants to stay close to the increasingly frail man he and his backers forced out.
Grace Mugabe is alleged to have assaulted Engels in Sandton with an electricity cable last year when she found her partying in a hotel with her sons.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Africa
-
SAPS ropes in Interpol in trying to arrest Grace Mugabe
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
AfriForum: 'Arrest warrant issued for Grace Mugabe over assault of SA model'
-
Morocco links suspect in Scandinavian women's killing to militant group
-
2 Scandinavian women found dead in Moroccan mountains – statement
-
Both candidates declare victory in Madagascar presidential run-off
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.