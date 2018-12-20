WC festive season road deaths up 23% compared to 2017

One hundred and seven lives were lost on the province's roads in the the first 18 days of this month.

CAPE TOWN - There has been a 23% spike in road deaths in the Western Cape compared to the same period last year.

Western Cape transport officials have recorded at least 38 deaths on the province's roads since last Friday.

Authorities are again appealing to motorists to be cautious ahead of Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year's, as roads become busier.

This is a sharp increase compared to 2017, when 87 died over the same period.

The number of passenger deaths has more than doubled, increasing from 17 deaths last year to 40 this year.

The department's Siphesihle Dube: "We are still gearing up with our enforcement efforts for this period and using various enforcement technology to assist us and making sure our roads are safer in this period."

From repeated warnings and appeals to increased visibility, traffic authorities are doing everything possible to reduce the road carnage.