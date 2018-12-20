WC festive season road deaths up 23% compared to 2017
One hundred and seven lives were lost on the province's roads in the the first 18 days of this month.
CAPE TOWN - There has been a 23% spike in road deaths in the Western Cape compared to the same period last year.
Western Cape transport officials have recorded at least 38 deaths on the province's roads since last Friday.
Authorities are again appealing to motorists to be cautious ahead of Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year's, as roads become busier.
One hundred and seven lives were lost on the province's roads in the first 18 days of this month.
This is a sharp increase compared to 2017, when 87 died over the same period.
The number of passenger deaths has more than doubled, increasing from 17 deaths last year to 40 this year.
The department's Siphesihle Dube: "We are still gearing up with our enforcement efforts for this period and using various enforcement technology to assist us and making sure our roads are safer in this period."
From repeated warnings and appeals to increased visibility, traffic authorities are doing everything possible to reduce the road carnage.
Popular in Local
-
Gauteng warned to expect severe thunderstorms, flooding
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 19 December 2018
-
Zille rejects Mkhwebane's findings she broke Executive Members' ethics code
-
No IMF loan for SA - Lagarde
-
SAPS ropes in Interpol in trying to arrest Grace Mugabe
-
Chinese school to cover Tristan Lee Niemand's flight costs, says Dirco
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.