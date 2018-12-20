WC Legislature asked to act against Zille after Mkhwebane's findings

Western Cape Legislature Speaker Sharna Fernandez says she's unable to comment on the matter at this stage, as she's yet to read Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Legislature has been asked to act against Premier Helen Zille, but the speaker has yet to see a report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

In a year-end briefing on Wednesday, Advocate Mkhwebane said Zille violated the Constitution by exposing herself to a potential conflict of interest.

It involves unpaid work the premier's son did in schools.

Fernandez has been instructed to take steps to hold the premier to account within 30 days.

Zille has rejected the Public Protector's finding that she violated the Executive Members' Ethics Code, and has reiterated her son was given no preferential treatment.

She says she would have treated any other legitimate volunteer the same way.

Zille has indicated she'll take the report on review.

The complaint was laid by the African National Congress, who said the premier had allowed her son access to tablets purchased by the provincial Education Department.

The tablets allowed him to run a series of workshops in schools.

