WC govt hopes to reach over 13k young people with holiday programme

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department has partnered with religious groups to ensure that youth in crime-riddled communities are kept safe during the summer school holidays.

The Youth Safety and Religious Partnership programme is currently being implemented in 41 areas including Delft, Bishop Lavis, Kraaifontein, Dysselsdorp and Atlantis.

It targets youngsters, aged between 14 and 21, and provides them with activities such as sports and recreation, vocational training and education in a bid to keep them off the streets.

The programme will run until 8 January.

The department's Marcellino Martin explains: “We encourage as many young people as possible to participate in these programmes because it’s something quite amazing to see. The aim is to reach more than 13,000 young people during this holiday period.”

