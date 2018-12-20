Speaker of WC legislature yet to see Public Protector's report on Zille

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has recommended that the Speaker censure Western Cape Premier Helen Zille following her finding that she violated the Executive Members’ Ethics Code.

JOHANNESBURG - The Speaker of the Western Cape legislature says she has not yet seen the official report by the Public Protector involving Helen Zille.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has recommended that the Speaker censure Zille following her finding that she violated the Executive Members’ Ethics Code.

The finding relates to volunteer work that her son did using Education Department tablets.

Zille's rejected the finding, saying she'll take it on review. She maintains her son was given no preferential treatment.

The Public Protector also updated the media on a complaint against former Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula, releasing a report that confirms a sporting goods supplier paid for a lavish family holiday to Dubai.

At the time, Mbalula denied he's accepted any money, saying he paid for the R680,000 trip out of his own pocket.

Mkhwebane found Mbalula had accepted R300,000 from Sedgars and rejected his claim that the payment was a loan.

Neither Mbalula nor Sedgars have responded to a request for comment.

Mbalula has provided a highly improbable version of events to the Public Protector, however, it appears to have been for the most part accepted by Advocate Mkhwebane.

The former minister claims that his Dubai holiday was arranged through a travel agent by a “Mr Siweya”, out of his own volition and he never asked for the holiday.

Mbalula further claims he never knew how much the entire trip had cost until two months later when the travel agent came asking for payment.

Mkhwebane says Mbalula found himself unable to pay the funds and out of apparent desperation approached Yusuf Dockrat of Sedgars Sports for R300,000.

The advocate rejects the claim it was a loan because R275,000 of it was paid back only after Eyewitness News broke the story.

Mbalula paid R150,000 in cash to the travel agent.

The matter has been referred to the authorities for possible corruption and money laundering investigations.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)