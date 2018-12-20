Search for CT girl (9) continues

Linathi Titshala went missing on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The search for a nine-year-old Delft girl continues on Thursday.

She's believed to have gone missing while walking from her grandmother's house to her mother's home in Corktree street.

The houses are three doors apart.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “At the time of her disappearance, she was last seen wearing a black pair of skinny jeans, a grey top with laces. Intensive searches were done by our policemen, metro police and community organisations without any success.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)