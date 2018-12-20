-
South Africa coal train derails, export line shut - Transnet
Apple risks iPhone ban in Germany after court case loss
#RandReport: Rand gains as dollar falls after Fed meeting
WC govt hopes to reach over 13k young people with holiday programme
SA motorists remain stubbornly disrespectful of road rules – Nzimande
SA tourism grows by 1.7% in 2018
Attacks on JMPD officers during roadblocks condemned
Lamar Odom returning to pro basketball
Bottas has to justify his seat at Mercedes
Kavazovic confirmed as Free State Stars boss
Liverpool hoping to emulate Arsenal's 'Invincibles', says Lovren
SA tourism grows by 1.7% in 2018
SA tourism grows by 1.7% in 2018
SA Tourism’s analytics indicate that 8.6 million international tourists have visited South Africa this year.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Tourism (SA Tourism)'s has released its latest performance statistics for 2018, which indicate a 1.7% growth compared to last year’s figures.
SA Tourism’s analytics indicate that 8.6 million international tourists have visited South Africa this year.
Stats also show that African land and air arrivals have shown a 6.8% rise, with most arrivals coming from Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana.
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says while there has been growth, improvements can be made.
However, he says a number of barriers such as visa regulations and issues around travelling with minors keep people from visiting the country.
“The water crisis and drought in Cape Town also sent a negative message around the world. Unfortunately, now that the dams are 70% full, it does not make front page news, so we have to kind of remind the world that we are open for business and they must still come through.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
