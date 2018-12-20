SA tourism grows by 1.7% in 2018

SA Tourism’s analytics indicate that 8.6 million international tourists have visited South Africa this year.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Tourism (SA Tourism)'s has released its latest performance statistics for 2018, which indicate a 1.7% growth compared to last year’s figures.

Stats also show that African land and air arrivals have shown a 6.8% rise, with most arrivals coming from Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana.

SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says while there has been growth, improvements can be made.

However, he says a number of barriers such as visa regulations and issues around travelling with minors keep people from visiting the country.

“The water crisis and drought in Cape Town also sent a negative message around the world. Unfortunately, now that the dams are 70% full, it does not make front page news, so we have to kind of remind the world that we are open for business and they must still come through.”

