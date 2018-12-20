SA motorists remain stubbornly disrespectful of road rules – Nzimande
Minister Blade Nzimande provided an update on the road accident statistic in Pretoria where he revealed that 767 people have lost their lives on the roads this month.
PRETORIA - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says excessive speeding and drunk driving are among the most common road violations recorded this festive so far.
The minister provided an update on the road accident statistic in Pretoria where he revealed that 767 people have lost their lives on the roads this month.
Nzimande says many South African motorists remain stubbornly disrespectful of the rules of the road.
“The most prevalent violations on our roads include excessive speeding, reckless and negligent driving which includes, by the way, drunken driving and blatant disregard of road signs.”
He says more than a third of arrested motorists were found to be drunk.
“The officers arrested more than 2,837 motorists and 1,109 of them, were arrested for drunken driven.”
The festive season ends after the weekend of 5 January 2019.
GOVT HAS RUN OUT OF IDEAS
The Congress of the People (Cope) says the number of deaths recorded on the country's roads is concerning, given that the festive season has not ended.
Cope's spokesperson Dennis Bloem says government has run out of ideas.
"We are calling upon law enforcement agencies to show no mercy to anyone who is taking the laws of this country [seriously]. They must be locked up with the keys thrown away.”
107 ARRESTS IN WC ALONE
There are renewed calls for motorists to obey laws governing road use following an alarming rise in road deaths so far this festive season.
One hundred and seven people have been killed on Western Cape roads since the first of December.
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato wants a tough stance against drivers who break the law.
“The carnage on our roads is definitely not to arrange funerals at this time of the year. It is time to spend with your family and your friends.”
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says there's a strong emphasis on making long distance public transport safer.
“In the past 48 hours alone, two taxi drivers have been arrested for reckless and negligent driving on our roads.”
Additional reporting by Michael Pedro & Kevin Brandt.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
