SA mom counting down days until reunion with daughter after China ordeal

Tristan Lee Niemand, aged 19, was detained in China for work permit violations.

CAPE TOWN - The mother of a teenage girl set to come home this week after weeks in detention in China says she’s counting the days until her daughter's return.

Tristan Lee Niemand, aged 19, was detained in China for work permit violations.

The East London teen had travelled to the country to teach English.

Her mother, Stacey-Lee, says her daughter is in for a big welcome when she lands.

“Everyone is going to the airport. Most of East London will be there. I will definitely be going through to Johannesburg because she’ll fly there first. She is a very well-known girl in East London and very well liked. We all just want to get her here. That’s it basically.”

LISTEN: Mom of SA woman detained in China explains how recruiter failed them

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)