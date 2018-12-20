Shoprite charged with anti-competitive behaviour, shares fall

In a statement, the commission said Shoprite and Computicket had signed exclusive agreements that gave Computicket the ability to discriminate on prices.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Competition Commission said on Thursday it has charged retailer Shoprite and its subsidiary Computicket with anti-competitive behaviour, and recommended a fine, sending its shares down more than 4%.

In a statement, the commission said Shoprite and the event ticket seller had signed exclusive agreements that gave Computicket the ability to discriminate between large and small customers on prices and forced third parties to engage with Computicket, excluding its competitors.

“The Commission has asked the Tribunal to impose an administrative penalty of 10% of Computicket and Shoprite Checkers annual turnover,” the commission said.

Shoprite was not immediately available to comment.

Shares in the country’s biggest supermarket chain fell more than 4% after the announcement but had recovered to R183, a decline of 1.84%, by 1037 GMT.