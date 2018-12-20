Rob Packham won't be walking daughter down the aisle as bail revoked

Packham has been behind bars since he was taken into custody last week for allegedly breaching his bail conditions for a second time.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham will remain behind bars after his bail was revoked.

Packham will miss his daughter's wedding set for this weekend.

He is accused of murdering Gill Packham earlier this year.

He was taken into custody last week for breaching his bail conditions for a second time.

The businessman was first re-arrested in September for making contact with a State witness.

Packham will now remain in custody for the duration of his trial, set to start in March and his R75,000 bail money will be paid back.

After contravening bail conditions in September, the court ordered Packham to hand over all his electronic devices to his lawyer and again warned him to refrain from contacting witnesses.

The State on Wednesday claimed Packham has since made contact with a friend to try to reach and communicate with his mistress, who is a State witness.

The defence argued the State had no solid evidence to prove the accused was in possession of an electronic device or that a text message and a letter, both sent to his mistress' close friend, were authored by the accused.

