Rob Packham won't be walking daughter down the aisle as bail revoked
Packham has been behind bars since he was taken into custody last week for allegedly breaching his bail conditions for a second time.
CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham will remain behind bars after his bail was revoked.
Packham will miss his daughter's wedding set for this weekend.
He is accused of murdering Gill Packham earlier this year.
He was taken into custody last week for breaching his bail conditions for a second time.
The businessman was first re-arrested in September for making contact with a State witness.
Packham will now remain in custody for the duration of his trial, set to start in March and his R75,000 bail money will be paid back.
After contravening bail conditions in September, the court ordered Packham to hand over all his electronic devices to his lawyer and again warned him to refrain from contacting witnesses.
The State on Wednesday claimed Packham has since made contact with a friend to try to reach and communicate with his mistress, who is a State witness.
The defence argued the State had no solid evidence to prove the accused was in possession of an electronic device or that a text message and a letter, both sent to his mistress' close friend, were authored by the accused.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Baby Daniel: Boyfriend found guilty of murder, mother of neglect
-
Shoprite charged with anti-competitive behaviour, shares fall
-
Gauteng warned to expect severe thunderstorms, flooding
-
767 festive season road deaths recorded so far, says Transport Minister
-
Zim govt won’t smile on attempts to embarrass Mugabe family, says minister
-
WC Legislature asked to act against Zille after Mkhwebane's findings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.