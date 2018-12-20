RDP homes can only be sold after 8 years, says dept
The Human Settlements Department says that foreign nationals cannot own RDP houses.
JOHANNESBURG – The Human Settlements Department says that owners of RDP houses can only sell them after eight years and the first option must be given to the government.
This comes as many foreign nationals in Alexandra claim they are being attacked and evicted from their homes.
Some claim they bought the RDP houses from locals while others insist they were allocated to them.
The department's Keith Khoza says foreign nationals cannot own RDP houses.
“People sold those houses the very first year we gave them, which is illegal to start with. But secondly, they sell them to foreigners who are not qualifying for this benefits. Now, the challenge that we have is that we can’t transfer that house to a foreigner.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
