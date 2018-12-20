Pre-date trial set for Harvey Weinstein
Weinstein is accused of a raping a woman in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006.
NEW YORK - A pre-trial date has been set for disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein who appeared in a New York court on Thursday.
Weinstein is accused of a raping a woman in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006.
His legal team tried to convince a judge that sexual assault charges against him should be dropped.
It's been more than a year since the bombshell of accusations against Weinstein was revealed, revelations that kick-started the #MeToo movement of women sharing sexual misconduct and assault stories.
But Weinstein’s lawyers say evidence in his case, in which he faces five sexual assault charges, has been mishandled and they maintain the women are lying.
In May this year, Weinstein handed himself over to police but he pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted three women. In October, one of the six charges against him was dropped after an NYPD officer was found to have mishandled evidence.
Additional charges were filed in July.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
