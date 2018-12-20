Overberg fire under control
Crews worked throughout Wednesday night to douse the blaze at the foot of the mountain.
CAPE TOWN - A fire raging in the Overberg has been brought under control.
Officials say that a few showers over the region yesterday assisted in battling the flames.
Overberg District Fire Chief Reinard Geldenhuys: "Yesterday we had a little bit of rain which helped us a lot. We managed to get the Stormsvlei side of the fire under control. Teams will be deployed throughout the day to ensure we don't have flare-ups along the line. The lines are still not safe so we need to make it safe during the day."
Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, firefighters are still keeping a close eye on a blaze that broke out in St Francis Bay that's also been contained.
A hundred homes were evacuated earlier this week but those families have since returned.
