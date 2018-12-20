Outa: 'Latest findings shows Public Protector has gained some courage'

Outa says its pleased with the findings of a recent Public Protector report against former Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula and Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane and wants the recommendations implemented.

JOHANNESBURG - Outa says its pleased with the findings of a recent Public Protector report against former Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula and Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane and wants the recommendations implemented.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday found Sascoc supplier Sedgars Sport paid at least R300,000 towards Mbalula’s Dubai family holiday.

She also revealed that Mogajane failed to disclose a criminal conviction when applying for his post.

Outa says this shows that the Public Protector has finally gained some courage.

"Hopefully it stays in this manner because there have been some concerns about her conduct in the first two years in office and one wonders whether this is a change of heart because there's a change of president or if she's doing this of her own accord and has been a bit late in her work in this regard and she is now acting."

Mkhwebane also found that Western Cape Premier Helen Zille violated the Executive Members' Ethics Code by exposing herself to a possible conflict of interest involving her son.