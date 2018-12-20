Nzimande to give details on festive season road safety campaign
Johannesburg Metro Police Department Chief David Tembe says that since the start of the festive season 11 people have died on Gauteng’s roads.
JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Blade Nzimande is set to give details on Thursday on the festive season road safety campaign.
A status report will cover the period from the launch of the campaign on 18 November.
Last year, over 1,500 people died on the country’s roads over the festive season.
Tembe says there has been a major crackdown on drunk drivers in the province with 821 motorists arrested for driving under the influence last month.
In the Western Cape, a total of 107 people have been killed on the roads since the start of this month an increase from the 87 who had died over the same period last year.
The N3 Toll Concession has recorded almost 1,000 car crashes so far this year which resulted in 88 fatalities this is, however, a decrease on last year’s number of 134 for the same period.
Minister Nzimande will be joined by various MECs of transport and the Road Traffic Management Corporation at today’s briefing.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
