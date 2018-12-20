Numsa, Comair to meet with CCMA to avert strike

Workers affiliated to Numsa announced their intention to strike last week. They are demanding a salary increase of 12% a 13th cheque and travel allowance.

JOHANNESBURG – British Airways and Kulula Airlines Holding company Comair and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will on Thursday meet with the CCMA as part of a mediation process to avert a strike in the sector.

Workers affiliated to Numsa announced their intention to strike last week.

They are demanding a salary increase of 12% a 13th cheque and travel allowance.

Numa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “We’re urging the management team of Comair to engage meaningfully with our demands.

“They’re successful because the working class has poured its energy into it and their directly responsible for the company’s profits it has been generating. It’s in all our interests to avoid a strike.”

Comair has reassured customers that in the event of a strike disruptions will be kept to a minimum.

