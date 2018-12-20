NPA yet to decide on criminal charges against Mbalula

The Public Protector released her report into the 2016 family holiday, confirming Fikile Mbalula accepted R300,000 from Sedgars to fund half of the R680,000 trip.

JOHANNESBURG - The source of the R300,000 cash paid by the African National Congress’s (ANC) head of elections Fikile Mbalula towards his Dubai holiday will come under the spotlight, but that’s if the Hawks and Financial Intelligence Centre investigate the matter.

The ANC says it will study the report before deciding what action to take against the former sports minister.

While the Public Protector confirmed that Mbalula accepted R300,000 from Sedgars Sports’ Yusuf Dockrat, the source of another R300,000 cash is unknown.

The investigation reveals that on 3 February 2017, Mbalula had R150,000 in cash delivered to the travel agency to pay his debt.

Then 6 February, two cash deposits of R75,000 each were made at two separate bank branches, one in Hatfield and the other in Brooklyn, which are just a few kilometres from each other.

The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku says they will first study the report.

“We’ll establish whether it warrants a criminal investigation. If it warrants a criminal investigation, we’ll refer it to the Hawks to open a criminal docket and investigate it.”

Mbalula has not responded to a request for comment, nor did he explain to the Public Protector how he came about having bags of cash to pay off debts.

