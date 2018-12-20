No arrests after fatal Plattekloof shooting

Police have launched an investigation after a man was shot dead and two others injured along the Plattekloof off-ramp.

CAPE TOWN - Police have launched an investigation after a man was shot dead and two others injured along the Plattekloof off-ramp.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old man was fatally wounded and another man and a woman sustained gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "Our police detectives are following up on all possible leads with no arrests so far. Anyone with any information on the shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or call Parow police."