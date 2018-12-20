No arrests after fatal Plattekloof shooting

Molefe: 'Letsoalo liable for criminal offence for failing to report corruption'
Local
Police have launched an investigation after a man was shot dead and two others injured along the Plattekloof off-ramp.
CAPE TOWN - Police have launched an investigation after a man was shot dead and two others injured along the Plattekloof off-ramp.
The shooting occurred on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old man was fatally wounded and another man and a woman sustained gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.
The police's Frederick van Wyk: "Our police detectives are following up on all possible leads with no arrests so far. Anyone with any information on the shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or call Parow police."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.