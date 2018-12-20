Molefe: 'Letsoalo liable for criminal offence for failing to report corruption'
Former acting Prasa CEO Collins Letsoalo claims he was dismissed from the parastatal because he had uncovered corruption and was about to take action against executives and board members.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chair Popo Molefe says Collins Letsoalo's failure to report corruption and maladministration makes him liable for a criminal offence.
Letsoalo claims he was dismissed as acting CEO from the parastatal because he had uncovered corruption and was about to take action against executives and board members.
During a briefing on Monday, Letsoalo revealed that an employee received death threats after refusing to sign a contract and make payments to a certain company.
Molefe has dismissed this.
“Had he reported it in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activity Act... and is he aware that that law itself makes it a criminal offence if when you’re aware of corruption you do not report it?”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
