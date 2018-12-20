Liverpool hoping to emulate Arsenal's 'Invincibles', says Lovren
Liverpool lead Manchester City by a point, with Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United extending their unbeaten league run to 17 matches this season.
LONDON - Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren hopes his team can match Arsenal’s 2003/04 ‘Invincibles’ by going the whole season unbeaten and lifting the Premier League title.
“Hopefully we can be unbeaten until the end of the season,” Lovren told British media. “Of course it will be a challenge but this is what we want, this is why we came here to Liverpool, because we know we can do it.
“Arsenal did it before so why not?”
Liverpool travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.
