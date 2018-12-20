[LISTEN] Why Sanef approached court over EFF's intimidation of journalists

CapeTalk | Radio702's Karima Brown interviewed Sanef’s Sam Mkokeli after the editors’ forum approached the Equality Court to take on the EFF.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has approached the Equality Court over the intimidation of five South African journalists by members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Sanef is seeking to stop the party from intimidating or threatening journalists.

Sanef’ Sam Mkokeli says they have tried to engage the EFF over some of its public statements.

“We tried to have conversations with the Economic Freedom Fighters about statements made by Julius Malema and other people in the party in public and on social media. They flatly refused to meet us. We consulted with lawyers and they suggested we take the route that has been announced.”

