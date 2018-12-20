Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Thousands of commuters stranded amid City to City bus drivers' strike

| Bus drivers have downed keys due to an unforeseen salary deduction on their Sunday overtime rates.

JOHANNESBURG - About 3,900 City to City bus travellers going to 105 destinations across the country have been left stranded since Wednesday evening at the Johannesburg and Pretoria bus stations following a long distance bus drivers' strike.

Speaking on behalf of Prasa and Autopax, Dr Sipho Sithole apologised to passengers affected.

He confirms that bus drivers have downed keys due to an unforeseen salary deduction on their Sunday overtime rates.

This comes after a dispute with management, who are refusing to pay employees before Christmas.

"When the drivers saw their payslips and realised a deduction on their Sunday overtime rate, they said until this matter is resolved we are not going anywhere," Sithole tells Radio 702's Xolani Gwala.

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

