Lamar Odom returning to pro basketball

LONDON - Lamar Odom will return to pro basketball to turn out for Philippines side Mighty Sports at The Dubai International Basketball Championship in February 2019.

The 39-year-old star suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks while in a coma following an overdose in 2015.

He to Instagram to announce the news.

Odom - who was married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2016 - recently described himself as a walking miracle after he nearly died following his overdose in Las Vegas.

He said: "All my doctors who see me say I'm a walking miracle. I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks while I was in the coma."

The former Khloe and Lamar star suffered kidney failure as a result of his overdose and spent time on life support before regaining consciousness.

He later checked into rehab to beat his drug demons and has admitted he counts his blessing every single day.

When asked recently if he's over the drugs, Omar said: "Yes, great, every day I'm alive."