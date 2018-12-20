Khayelitsha man arrested in connection with hijacking, drug possession
The 28-year-old suspect was nabbed during visible policing patrols on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha man has been arrested in connection with attempted murder and the possession of a hijacked car and tik.
A resident reported to the officers that his Nissan vehicle had been hijacked in Lingelethu-West moments earlier; the officers spotted the bakkie in Lansdowne Road and a chase ensued.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “The suspect started shooting at members and they returned fire. The driver was later arrested with a knife in his possession as well as one packet of tik. The hijacked vehicle was recovered although it was damaged.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
