Kavazovic confirmed as Free State Stars boss

Free State Stars have confirmed the appointment of Serbian Nikola Kavazovic as their new head coach on a two and half year deal.

Serbian Nikola Kavazovic will be in charge of Free State Stars on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Picture: Twitter/@FreeStateStars
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Free State Stars have confirmed the appointment of Serbian Nikola Kavazovic as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Kavazovic replaces Belgian Luc Eymeal who was sacked after an indifferent start to the new Premier Soccer League season after guiding Ea Lla Koto to the Nedbank Cup title last season.

Free State Stars General Manager Rantsi Mokoena says that the club took it’s time in finding the right candidate to replace Eymeal.

“We really took our time in searching for the new coach, we made sure we choose the right man for the job.

“The coach brings vast experience to our league, having coached Botswana’s Township Rollers and recently for the very first time in their history, Rollers qualified for the Champions League.

“He is a strong believer of youth players and what I also liked about the coach is that when he was introduced to the players he knew their names.”

Kavazovic will be assisted by David Vilakazi and Selaotse Mosala.

