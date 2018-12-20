Kavazovic confirmed as Free State Stars boss
JOHANNESBURG - Free State Stars have confirmed the appointment of Serbian Nikola Kavazovic as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Kavazovic replaces Belgian Luc Eymeal who was sacked after an indifferent start to the new Premier Soccer League season after guiding Ea Lla Koto to the Nedbank Cup title last season.
Free State Stars General Manager Rantsi Mokoena says that the club took it’s time in finding the right candidate to replace Eymeal.
“We really took our time in searching for the new coach, we made sure we choose the right man for the job.
“The coach brings vast experience to our league, having coached Botswana’s Township Rollers and recently for the very first time in their history, Rollers qualified for the Champions League.
“He is a strong believer of youth players and what I also liked about the coach is that when he was introduced to the players he knew their names.”
Kavazovic will be assisted by David Vilakazi and Selaotse Mosala.
'Kavazović is new Ea Lla Koto boss' at https://t.co/Jv9s4d6e2b pic.twitter.com/W89KS6x3Op— FreeStateStars FC (@FreeStateStars) December 20, 2018
