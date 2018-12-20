JMPD officer in stable condition after being shot during car chase

The cop is recovering in hospital and said to be in a stable condition.

JOHANNESBURG – A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer has been shot and wounded in a car chase during a roadblock in Doornfontein, Johannesburg.

JMPD's Wayne Minnaar explains says: "A white BMW car, which was being chased by other officers for avoiding a roadblock in Doornfontein, was approaching a second roadblock on Smit Street in Braamfontein, then the female officer got shot as they attempted to stop the vehicle."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)