Jerry Seinfeld is Forbes' highest-paid comedian again

The 64-year-old entertainer shot to the top of the prestigious list after he earned a whopping $57.5 millions in 12 months.

Jerry Seinfeld performs during Philly Fights Cancer: Round 4 at The Philadelphia Navy Yard on 10 November 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Picture: AFP
Jerry Seinfeld performs during Philly Fights Cancer: Round 4 at The Philadelphia Navy Yard on 10 November 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

LONDON - Jerry Seinfeld has topped Forbes' prestigious World's Highest-Paid Comedians list of 2018 after he earned a whopping $57.5 millions in 12 months.

The 64-year-old entertainer shot to the top of the prestigious list after the earnings that can be attributed to his global stand-up shows, which saw the comic make $30 million alone and was more than half his earnings for the previous year.

Steinfeld's other profits came from his Netflix series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee which sees the star pick up guests in vintage classic vehicles - his most famous episode is the stint he did with former President of the United States Barack Obama in 2016 - and his 1989 iconic show Seinfeld on Hulu, which ran for nine seasons on NBC and saw four single friends together in New York City.

The comic has topped the list every year since 2006, apart from 2016, when comedian-turned-actor Kevin Hart made a massive $87.5 million, whilst he made $43.5 million.

Seinfeld beat rival Hart, 39, who just missed the top spot by half a million dollars.

The 10 highest-paid comedians, which also includes Dave Chappelle ($35 million) in third place, Chris Rock ($30) fourth and Ricky Gervais ($25 million) in fifth position, made an altogether pre-tax total of $292 million, from 1 June 2017, to 1 June 1 2018.

The full list of Forbes' World's Highest-Paid Comedians is as follows:

  1. Jerry Seinfeld, $57.5 million

  2. Kevin Hart, $57 million

  3. Dave Chappelle, $35 million

  4. Chris Rock, $30 million

  5. Ricky Gervais, $25 million

  6. Gabriel Iglesias, $20.5 million

  7. Terry Fator, $18 million

  8. Jim Gaffigan, $17.5 million

  9. Jeff Dunham, $16.5 million

  10. Sebastian Maniscalco, $15 million

