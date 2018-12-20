Home Affairs Minister Cwele to conduct spot checks at Beit Bridge

Home Affairs has recorded almost 200,000 people travelling in and out of the country over the past three weeks.

JOHANNESBURG – Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele will on Thursday morning visit Beit Bridge border post as part of the festive season operations.

An additional 425 officials have been deployed to the port of entry and operating hours have also been extended.

Spokesperson Siya Qoza says: “The minister will be doing spot checks across the value chain of the department which includes processing people arriving from the other countries and also looking at what happens when the buses come here for their stops.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)