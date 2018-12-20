Home Affairs Minister Cwele to conduct spot checks at Beit Bridge
Home Affairs has recorded almost 200,000 people travelling in and out of the country over the past three weeks.
JOHANNESBURG – Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele will on Thursday morning visit Beit Bridge border post as part of the festive season operations.
An additional 425 officials have been deployed to the port of entry and operating hours have also been extended.
Home Affairs has recorded almost 200,000 people travelling in and out of the country over the past three weeks.
Spokesperson Siya Qoza says: “The minister will be doing spot checks across the value chain of the department which includes processing people arriving from the other countries and also looking at what happens when the buses come here for their stops.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Gauteng warned to expect severe thunderstorms, flooding
-
ANC: 'We still have full confidence in Mbalula as elections head'
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 19 December 2018
-
No IMF loan for SA - Lagarde
-
No arrests after fatal Plattekloof shooting
-
Chinese school to cover Tristan Lee Niemand's flight costs, says Dirco
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.