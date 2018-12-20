Holiday goers left frustrated by striking City to City bus drivers
It’s understood they embarked on the industrial action after management refused to pay them before Christmas Day.
JOHANNESBURG – Hundreds of holiday goers have been left stranded at Park Station in Johannesburg due to a city to city bus drivers’ strike.
Drivers have been on strike since Wednesday night.
It’s understood they embarked on the industrial action after management refused to pay them before Christmas Day.
Several commuters spent the night at Park Station.
Some say they arrived on Wednesday afternoon and still haven’t received clarity on when they will be able to make their way home or to their various holiday destinations.
They say they are frustrated at the lack of communication by City to City bus management.
This woman says it is not fair on the commuters.
“We had a problem since Wednesday. We arrived here around 4 pm to 5 pm and we’ve been waiting for the buses. They’ve let us queue here until late, they didn’t tell us that they had a problem with drivers.”
LISTEN: Thousands of commuters stranded amid City to City bus drivers' strike
APOLOGIES
Prasa has apologised to City to City passengers for the inconvenience caused by the drivers’ strike
Close to 4,000 passengers making their way home and to various other holiday destinations have been left stranded in Johannesburg and Pretoria
Prasa's Sipho Sithole says they are working with the drivers to try to resolve the issue.
“We are on our knees basically, because we understand there are women and children, there are the elderly and there could be ill people who are waiting at Park Station and everywhere else.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
CemAir cries foul after CAA report
-
CT cop among 8 arrested after N1 highway shooting
-
Gauteng warned to expect severe thunderstorms, flooding
-
Rob Packham won't be walking daughter down the aisle as bail revoked
-
Zim govt won’t smile on attempts to embarrass Mugabe family, says minister
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 19 December 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.