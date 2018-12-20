Holiday goers left frustrated by striking City to City bus drivers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Holiday goers left frustrated by striking City to City bus drivers

It’s understood they embarked on the industrial action after management refused to pay them before Christmas Day.

Picture: Facebook.
Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Hundreds of holiday goers have been left stranded at Park Station in Johannesburg due to a city to city bus drivers’ strike.

Drivers have been on strike since Wednesday night.

It’s understood they embarked on the industrial action after management refused to pay them before Christmas Day.

Several commuters spent the night at Park Station.

Some say they arrived on Wednesday afternoon and still haven’t received clarity on when they will be able to make their way home or to their various holiday destinations.

They say they are frustrated at the lack of communication by City to City bus management.

This woman says it is not fair on the commuters.

“We had a problem since Wednesday. We arrived here around 4 pm to 5 pm and we’ve been waiting for the buses. They’ve let us queue here until late, they didn’t tell us that they had a problem with drivers.”

LISTEN: Thousands of commuters stranded amid City to City bus drivers' strike

APOLOGIES

Prasa has apologised to City to City passengers for the inconvenience caused by the drivers’ strike

Close to 4,000 passengers making their way home and to various other holiday destinations have been left stranded in Johannesburg and Pretoria

Prasa's Sipho Sithole says they are working with the drivers to try to resolve the issue.

“We are on our knees basically, because we understand there are women and children, there are the elderly and there could be ill people who are waiting at Park Station and everywhere else.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA