Gauteng warned to expect severe thunderstorms, flooding

The South African Weather Service says there is a 60% chance of showers in the north of Pretoria and 30% for the rest of the province.

An afternoon thunderstorm hit Gauteng on 9 October 2017, bringing with it hail and strong winds. After the storm, a rainbow was seen. Picture: Supplied
An afternoon thunderstorm hit Gauteng on 9 October 2017, bringing with it hail and strong winds. After the storm, a rainbow was seen. Picture: Supplied
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has issued an alert for severe thunderstorms in parts of Gauteng for Thursday afternoon.

The weather service says there is a 60% chance of showers in the north of Pretoria and 30% for the rest of the province.

It is warning of possible flooding in some areas.

Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu says the rain is likely to persist.

“For the rest of the week for Gauteng, there’s pretty much a chance of some thunderstorms every single day until Wednesday next week, just after Christmas.”

Mpumalanga and Limpopo are also expected to see rain and thunderstorms.

The western parts of the country has been forecast to experience sunny and hot conditions, with the Northern Cape set to see temperatures between 31 and 37 degrees Celsius.

The Western Cape is expected to see similar conditions, with Cape Town forecast to hit a high of 27 degrees Celsius.

The eastern coast of South Africa is expected to be cooler with the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal set for partly cloudy conditions.

Port Elizabeth will hit a high of 25 degrees Celsius while Durban is also forecast to hit 25.

