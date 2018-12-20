Popular Topics
EPPA forges ahead with hunger strike plans on Robben Island

The Ex-Political Prisoners Association alleges mismanagement and corruption at the museum and has demanded a full-scale investigation.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A group of former political prisoners is pressing on with its plans to protest and embark on a hunger strike at Robben Island.

The Ex-Political Prisoners Association (EPPA) alleges mismanagement and corruption at the museum and has demanded a full-scale investigation.

Last week, Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa announced an internal investigation into the allegations and said on Thursday that forensic investigators will be appointed to probe the claims.

Departmental spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said: “This followed exhaustive consultation with both the leadership of RIM [Robben island Museum] and the Ex-Political Prisoners Association. This week’s announcement spoke to the initial stages of the investigation.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

