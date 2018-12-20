EPPA forges ahead with hunger strike plans on Robben Island
The Ex-Political Prisoners Association alleges mismanagement and corruption at the museum and has demanded a full-scale investigation.
CAPE TOWN - A group of former political prisoners is pressing on with its plans to protest and embark on a hunger strike at Robben Island.
The Ex-Political Prisoners Association (EPPA) alleges mismanagement and corruption at the museum and has demanded a full-scale investigation.
Last week, Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa announced an internal investigation into the allegations and said on Thursday that forensic investigators will be appointed to probe the claims.
Departmental spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said: “This followed exhaustive consultation with both the leadership of RIM [Robben island Museum] and the Ex-Political Prisoners Association. This week’s announcement spoke to the initial stages of the investigation.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Daniel Du Toit appointed new Denel CEO
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 19 December 2018
-
NPA yet to decide on criminal charges against Mbalula
-
Gauteng warned to expect severe thunderstorms, flooding
-
Zim govt won’t smile on attempts to embarrass Mugabe family, says minister
-
[GALLERY] 'Sun City' prison raided
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.