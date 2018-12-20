Despite blaze, St Francis Bay ready for holidaymakers

The fire is now out and Saint Francis Tourism's Hantie van der Westhuizen says there's still plenty of space available for holidaymakers.

CAPE TOWN - The seaside town of St Francis Bay says its ready for tourists.

That's despite a devastating fire that ripped through the area this week, destroying 13 homes and prompting the evacuation of 100 people.

“There’s still lots of other accommodation. We’ve got about 35,000 visitors in the Saint Francis area. So it’s only a small part that’s been affected. There are no businesses that have been affected and the beaches are still safe.”

