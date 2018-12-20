Daniel Du Toit appointed new Denel CEO

Search for CT girl (9) continues
Local
The ministry of public enterprises and the Denel board made the announcement in a joint statement released on Thursday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet has approved the appointment of Daniel Du Toit as the new Group Chief Executive Officer for Denel.
The ministry of public enterprises and the Denel board made the announcement in a joint statement released on Thursday afternoon.
The statement said: "Mr Du Toit brings with him a wealth of experience in the defence and manufacturing sectors and a solid career track record that will be of value to the Denel group."
More to follow.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.