DA, AfriForum welcome findings on Mbalula, want criminal investigation
The Public Protector released a report on Wednesday which found that Sascoc supplier Sedgars Sport paid at least R300,000 towards former Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula’s 2016 Dubai family holiday.
PRETORIA – The Democratic Alliance (DA) and lobby group AfriForum have welcomed the findings against the African National Congress (ANC)’s head of election Fikile Mbalula, saying a criminal investigation should follow.
The Public Protector released a report on Wednesday which found that Sascoc supplier Sedgars Sport paid at least R300,000 towards Mbalula’s 2016 Dubai family holiday. He was the Sports Minister the time.
The opposition party and AfriForum reported the matter to the Public Protector when Eyewitness News revealed last year that the trip was paid for by a sporting goods supplier.
The DA says it is clear that Mbalula abused his position as Sports Minister to live a flashy lifestyle and it says that he fancied himself a celebrity rather than a minister.
The party welcomed the referral of the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), saying it is crucial that this matter receives priority and the former minister is held accountable for his actions.
AfriForum says private prosecutor Gerrie Nel will be watching these developments closely.
It has warned that if appropriate action is not taken it will be ready to pursue a private prosecution against Mbalukla.
Neither the minister nor Sedgars director Yusuf Dockrat responded to a request for comment.
Both of them denied the veracity of Eyewitness News’s reports last year.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
