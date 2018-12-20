CT council approves 3-year bid request for rights to host World Rugby Sevens

South African Rugby Union has approached the city to put in a bid to host the tournament during the 2019-2022 financial years.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town council has approved a request to bid for the rights to host World Rugby Sevens Series for three more years.

The South African Rugby Union has approached the city to put in a bid to host the tournament during the 2019-2022 financial years.

These highly popular international events contributed to the city's gross domestic product which increased from R539 million in 2015 to R765 million in 2017.

Alderman James Vos, Mayco member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, said: "The economic contribution of the Rugby World Sevens to the Cape Town Economy was phenomenal. Last year, the Rugby World Sevens created more than 1,400 job opportunities. So, therefore it makes sense for the City of Cape Town to host these types of events.”

The city will provide support in the amount of R2.5 million per financial year for event-related services.

“It is wonderful to see that the City of Cape Town's events department has the ability, to once again, pull together all of our available resources to bid for what we believe to be one of the best sporting events globally and we believe that the Rugby World Sevens is such an opportunity to showcase.”

