CT council approves 3-year bid request for rights to host World Rugby Sevens
South African Rugby Union has approached the city to put in a bid to host the tournament during the 2019-2022 financial years.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town council has approved a request to bid for the rights to host World Rugby Sevens Series for three more years.
The South African Rugby Union has approached the city to put in a bid to host the tournament during the 2019-2022 financial years.
These highly popular international events contributed to the city's gross domestic product which increased from R539 million in 2015 to R765 million in 2017.
Alderman James Vos, Mayco member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, said: "The economic contribution of the Rugby World Sevens to the Cape Town Economy was phenomenal. Last year, the Rugby World Sevens created more than 1,400 job opportunities. So, therefore it makes sense for the City of Cape Town to host these types of events.”
The city will provide support in the amount of R2.5 million per financial year for event-related services.
“It is wonderful to see that the City of Cape Town's events department has the ability, to once again, pull together all of our available resources to bid for what we believe to be one of the best sporting events globally and we believe that the Rugby World Sevens is such an opportunity to showcase.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Gauteng warned to expect severe thunderstorms, flooding
-
Daniel Du Toit appointed new Denel CEO
-
NPA yet to decide on criminal charges against Mbalula
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 19 December 2018
-
Zim govt won’t smile on attempts to embarrass Mugabe family, says minister
-
[GALLERY] 'Sun City' prison raided
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.