CT cop among 8 arrested after N1 highway shooting

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at the Plattekloof off-ramp on Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Police have made a breakthrough while investigating a suspected gang hit on the N1 Highway in Cape Town.

Eight suspects, including a policeman, were arrested during the early hours of Thursday morning.

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at the Plattekloof off-ramp on Wednesday afternoon.

Anthony Simons was killed in the drive-by shooting and was found lying in a ditch along the side of the road.

Two others were shot in the upper body and have been hospitalised.

A suspected gang leader, who's said to be a key figure in the 28s Gang in Eureka Estate in Elsies River, survived the attack.

The Anti-Gang Unit worked through the night and arrested eight suspects in an informal settlement behind the airport.

Officers say a vehicle with spent cartridges, linked to the shooting, was seized.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 48, will appear in court soon.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)