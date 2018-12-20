CT cop among 8 arrested after N1 highway shooting
A man was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at the Plattekloof off-ramp on Wednesday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - Police have made a breakthrough while investigating a suspected gang hit on the N1 Highway in Cape Town.
Eight suspects, including a policeman, were arrested during the early hours of Thursday morning.
A man was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at the Plattekloof off-ramp on Wednesday afternoon.
Anthony Simons was killed in the drive-by shooting and was found lying in a ditch along the side of the road.
Two others were shot in the upper body and have been hospitalised.
A suspected gang leader, who's said to be a key figure in the 28s Gang in Eureka Estate in Elsies River, survived the attack.
The Anti-Gang Unit worked through the night and arrested eight suspects in an informal settlement behind the airport.
Officers say a vehicle with spent cartridges, linked to the shooting, was seized.
The suspects, aged between 18 and 48, will appear in court soon.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
CemAir cries foul after CAA report
-
Gauteng warned to expect severe thunderstorms, flooding
-
Rob Packham won't be walking daughter down the aisle as bail revoked
-
Zim govt won’t smile on attempts to embarrass Mugabe family, says minister
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 19 December 2018
-
Shoprite charged with anti-competitive behaviour, shares fall
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.