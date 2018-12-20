Court to rule on withdrawing Rob Packham's bail

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Court to rule on withdrawing Rob Packham's bail

Rob Packham has been behind bars since last week for allegedly breaching his bail conditions for a second time.

FILE: Rob and Gill Packham. Picture: facebook.com
FILE: Rob and Gill Packham. Picture: facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Constantia man accused of murdering his wife will find out on Thursday whether his bail has been withdrawn.

Rob Packham has been behind bars since last week for allegedly breaching his bail conditions for a second time.
In September, Packham was arrested for making contact with a state witness.

He’s awaiting trial for the murder of his wife Gill. She went missing earlier this year and her body was eventually found in the boot of her car.

Packham’s lawyer Ben Mathewson has argued that the State has no solid evidence to prove the accused was in possession of an electronic device or that a text message and letter both sent to his mistress’ close friend were authored by his client.

Mathewson says Packham wouldn't try to breach his bail conditions because it would mean he wouldn't be able to attend his daughter’s wedding this weekend.

After he contravened his bail conditions in September, the court ordered that he hand over all his electronic devices to his lawyer and again stressed Packham must refrain from contacting witnesses.

The State on Wednesday claimed that the Constantia businessman has since made contact with a mutual friend of him and his lover, apparently in an attempt to communicate with his mistress who is a state witness.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA