Court to rule on withdrawing Rob Packham's bail
Rob Packham has been behind bars since last week for allegedly breaching his bail conditions for a second time.
CAPE TOWN - A Constantia man accused of murdering his wife will find out on Thursday whether his bail has been withdrawn.
Rob Packham has been behind bars since last week for allegedly breaching his bail conditions for a second time.
In September, Packham was arrested for making contact with a state witness.
He’s awaiting trial for the murder of his wife Gill. She went missing earlier this year and her body was eventually found in the boot of her car.
Packham’s lawyer Ben Mathewson has argued that the State has no solid evidence to prove the accused was in possession of an electronic device or that a text message and letter both sent to his mistress’ close friend were authored by his client.
Mathewson says Packham wouldn't try to breach his bail conditions because it would mean he wouldn't be able to attend his daughter’s wedding this weekend.
After he contravened his bail conditions in September, the court ordered that he hand over all his electronic devices to his lawyer and again stressed Packham must refrain from contacting witnesses.
The State on Wednesday claimed that the Constantia businessman has since made contact with a mutual friend of him and his lover, apparently in an attempt to communicate with his mistress who is a state witness.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
