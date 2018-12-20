Court to deliver judgment on death of Baby Daniel
Baby Daniel’s mother and step father are standing trial for murder, abuse and negligence.
JOHANNESBURG – The High Court in Johannesburg is expected to decide on Thursday whether the parents accused of torturing their three-year-old son over a period of time should be convicted for murder.
Baby Daniel’s mother and stepfather are standing trial for murder, abuse and negligence.
The child's body was discovered at his home in Naturena, south of Johannesburg in 2016.
The young boy had been severely beaten and burnt with boiling water.
Baby Daniel’s parents have denied abusing the child, claiming that he was bruised on his body and face when he fell off a bicycle and from a tree.
It was revealed in court that while the young boy had broken bones, he also suffered 60% burns to his body.
The couple claims that Baby Daniel slipped and fell into a hot bath.
The State warned the parents that while they told their version of events, a post-mortem report tells a different version on what may have transpired.
During closing arguments earlier this week, Baby Daniel’s mother cried hysterically when questioned by Judge Collin Matshitse on whether she believes she was a responsible and caring mother.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse say they will not accept anything less than a guilty verdict, adding that Baby Daniel suffered the most torturous abuse at the hands of these caregivers.
Popular in Local
-
Gauteng warned to expect severe thunderstorms, flooding
-
ANC: 'We still have full confidence in Mbalula as elections head'
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 19 December 2018
-
No IMF loan for SA - Lagarde
-
No arrests after fatal Plattekloof shooting
-
Chinese school to cover Tristan Lee Niemand's flight costs, says Dirco
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.