Court to deliver judgment on death of Baby Daniel

Baby Daniel’s mother and step father are standing trial for murder, abuse and negligence.

JOHANNESBURG – The High Court in Johannesburg is expected to decide on Thursday whether the parents accused of torturing their three-year-old son over a period of time should be convicted for murder.

Baby Daniel’s mother and stepfather are standing trial for murder, abuse and negligence.

The child's body was discovered at his home in Naturena, south of Johannesburg in 2016.

The young boy had been severely beaten and burnt with boiling water.

Baby Daniel’s parents have denied abusing the child, claiming that he was bruised on his body and face when he fell off a bicycle and from a tree.

It was revealed in court that while the young boy had broken bones, he also suffered 60% burns to his body.

The couple claims that Baby Daniel slipped and fell into a hot bath.

The State warned the parents that while they told their version of events, a post-mortem report tells a different version on what may have transpired.

During closing arguments earlier this week, Baby Daniel’s mother cried hysterically when questioned by Judge Collin Matshitse on whether she believes she was a responsible and caring mother.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse say they will not accept anything less than a guilty verdict, adding that Baby Daniel suffered the most torturous abuse at the hands of these caregivers.