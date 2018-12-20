Comair & Numsa reach an agreement, avert strike

The union was demanding a salary hike of 12%, a travelling allowance and a daily overtime allowance among other requests.

JOHANNESBURG - Comair and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have reached an agreement to avert a looming strike over a wage increase dispute.

Talks deadlocked last week with the union threatening strike action if their demands were not met.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, Comair says the next meeting with the CCMA is scheduled for 11 January 2019 where salary increases will be discussed.