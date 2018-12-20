Chinese school to cover Tristan Lee Niemand's flight costs, says Dirco
The 19-year-old Tristan-Lee Niemand was detained in China for work permit violations. She had travelled to the country to teach English at a school.
CAPE TOWN – A teenage girl is set to come home this week after weeks in detention in China.
The 19-year-old Tristan Lee Niemand was detained in China for work permit violations.
She had travelled to the country to teach English at a school.
The International Relations Department's Ndivhuwo Mabaya has confirmed that the school that employed her will be covering all flight costs, as per Chinese policy.
“We did indicate to the Chinese authority that these are young people who were misled by the agents and they must show some leniency to them.
“And this is part of that process of the engagement and ensuring that we just weigh on our good relationship with China to make sure that the people are released.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Gauteng warned to expect severe thunderstorms, flooding
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 19 December 2018
-
Zille rejects Mkhwebane's findings she broke Executive Members' ethics code
-
No IMF loan for SA - Lagarde
-
SAPS ropes in Interpol in trying to arrest Grace Mugabe
-
ANC: 'We still have full confidence in Mbalula as elections head'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.