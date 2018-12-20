Popular Topics
Chinese school to cover Tristan Lee Niemand's flight costs, says Dirco

The 19-year-old Tristan-Lee Niemand was detained in China for work permit violations. She had travelled to the country to teach English at a school.

Tristan Lee Niemand. Picture: Supplied
Tristan Lee Niemand. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – A teenage girl is set to come home this week after weeks in detention in China.

The 19-year-old Tristan Lee Niemand was detained in China for work permit violations.

She had travelled to the country to teach English at a school.

The International Relations Department's Ndivhuwo Mabaya has confirmed that the school that employed her will be covering all flight costs, as per Chinese policy.

“We did indicate to the Chinese authority that these are young people who were misled by the agents and they must show some leniency to them.

“And this is part of that process of the engagement and ensuring that we just weigh on our good relationship with China to make sure that the people are released.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

