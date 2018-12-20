China says 'resolutely opposes' new US law on Tibet
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing on Thursday that the law would harm China-US relations if it is implemented.
BEIJING – China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it “resolutely opposes” a new US law on Tibet, saying Tibet is an internal affair and that Beijing allows no foreign interference.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act. The law seeks to promote access to Tibet for US diplomats and other officials, journalists, and other citizens by denying US entry for Chinese officials deemed responsible for restricting access to Tibet.
Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing on Thursday that the law would harm China-US relations if it is implemented.
Popular in World
-
Yemeni mother arrives in US to say goodbye to dying son
-
Chinese school to cover Tristan Lee Niemand's flight costs, says Dirco
-
Pablo Escobar's dark legacy refuses to die 25 years after his death
-
[VIDEO] Mother of five stabbed to death in parking lot
-
Trump declares victory over IS in Syria, orders US troops home
-
Ireland unveils 'stark' contingency plans for no-deal Brexit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.