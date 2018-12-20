Change in History curriculum will help land debate, says foundation
The Education for Social Justice Foundation says a change in the History curriculum would help people understand issues such as the land debate better.
JOHANNESBURG - The Education for Social Justice Foundation says a change in the History curriculum would help people understand issues such as the land debate better.
Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that she has approved the appointment of a History ministerial task team to overhaul the subject's curriculum.
The department says this is to make the curriculum more Afrocentric and relevant to South African pupils.
Last December, another ministerial task team recommended a complete overhaul of the curriculum from grades 4 to 12.
The foundation's Hendrick Makaneta: "The focus should be on ensuring that an African child is more patriotic to the African continent so that people understand what it means to be an African and what it means to be patriotic to your country, that is the primary objective."
