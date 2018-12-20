CemAir cries foul after CAA report

The CAA last week grounded the carrier’s aircraft over issues surrounding their luggage weight limits.

CAPE TOWN - CemAir is crying foul over a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) report that led to them being grounded.

The CAA last week grounded the carrier’s aircraft over issues surrounding their luggage weight limits.

However, a South Gauteng High Court ruling on Tuesday allowed the carrier to take to the skies again.

CemAir says the CAA has treated it unfairly.

The CAA took action after the weights of passengers and baggage declared by the flight crew differed from those recorded by the airline's external baggage handling company.

CemAir CEO Miles van der Molen says the weight issues relate to one aircraft type, only the Beech 1900.

But the CAA's Phindiwe Gwebu says due process has been followed in dealing with the CemAir matter.

“The process that we use as the CAA to audit any operator is a documented process which is available for scrutiny.”

The aviation regulating body also found safety at the airline had been compromised, as the carrier did not have an official tasked with overseeing overarching operations.

But that position has since been filled as the CEO explains: "Our actions are, at all times, compliant with regulations and with our CAA approved operating manual.”

Van der Molen believes the CAA made a knee-jerk call to withdraw its permission to fly and didn't give it enough time to respond to queries before taking action.

Tuesday's court order allowed CemAir to resume flights, but the company is still awaiting feedback on their formal responses submitted to the CAA on Wednesday.

