CemAir allowed to take flight again
The South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday ruled that the domestic airline can resume flights, following a South African Civil Aviation Authority decision to ground its operations.
CAPE TOWN - CemAir Airline is now allowed to fire up its aircraft engines again.
The South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday ruled that the domestic airline can resume flights, following a South African Civil Aviation Authority decision to ground its operations.
Last week, the body recommended that the airline's air operator certificates be revoked.
During the Civil Aviation Authority's inspection for CemAir's permit renewal, it was discovered that the airline contravened the Civil Aviation Act as well as other safety regulations.
The CAA found that the company does not have an employee tasked with managing flight operations.
Regulator spokesperson, Phindiwe Gwebu explains: "The airline is to immediately comply with the weight and balance requirements as per our weight regulations and the airline has been ordered to stop deducting kilogramme allowances from the passengers until their weight plans are approved by the CAA."
Gwebu says the court did not exonerate the airline from complying with its licence conditions.
Popular in Local
-
Gauteng warned to expect severe thunderstorms, flooding
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 19 December 2018
-
Zille rejects Mkhwebane's findings she broke Executive Members' ethics code
-
No IMF loan for SA - Lagarde
-
Chinese school to cover Tristan Lee Niemand's flight costs, says Dirco
-
ANC: 'We still have full confidence in Mbalula as elections head'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.