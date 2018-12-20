CemAir allowed to take flight again

The South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday ruled that the domestic airline can resume flights, following a South African Civil Aviation Authority decision to ground its operations.

CAPE TOWN - CemAir Airline is now allowed to fire up its aircraft engines again.

Last week, the body recommended that the airline's air operator certificates be revoked.

During the Civil Aviation Authority's inspection for CemAir's permit renewal, it was discovered that the airline contravened the Civil Aviation Act as well as other safety regulations.

The CAA found that the company does not have an employee tasked with managing flight operations.

Regulator spokesperson, Phindiwe Gwebu explains: "The airline is to immediately comply with the weight and balance requirements as per our weight regulations and the airline has been ordered to stop deducting kilogramme allowances from the passengers until their weight plans are approved by the CAA."

Gwebu says the court did not exonerate the airline from complying with its licence conditions.