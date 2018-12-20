Baby Daniel: Boyfriend found guilty of murder, mother of neglect

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Baby Daniel: Boyfriend found guilty of murder, mother of neglect

The child's body was discovered at his home in Naturena, south of Johannesburg in 2016.

Judge Collin Matshitse delivers his judgment in the Baby Daniel murder trial on 20 December 2018 in the High Court in Johannesburg. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
Judge Collin Matshitse delivers his judgment in the Baby Daniel murder trial on 20 December 2018 in the High Court in Johannesburg. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The boyfriend in the Baby Daniels case has been found guilty of murder in the High Court in Johannesburg, while the child's mother and the boyfriend have also been found guilty of neglect.

Three-year-old Baby Daniels died in 2016 after being severely beaten and burned with boiling water.

He had broken bones, severe bruises on his body and face and also sustained head injuries.

Authorities say that Baby Daniels had sustained 60% burns to his body.

Judge Collin Matshitse says that the two broke multiple laws.

"Accused one is found guilty of two counts of contravening the provisions of Section 305, subsection 3A of the Children's Act 38 of 2005. Accused two is found guilty as charged, that is contravening the provisions of Sections 305, subsection 3 of the Children's Act 2005 and count two, murder, read with the provisions of Section 51, subsection 1 of Act 105 of 1997.

Matshitse says the mother was responsible for not defending her son.

"Accused one must have been aware or should have foreseen what was happening. However, being afraid of accused number two, she became silent and her silence caused the death of her son."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA