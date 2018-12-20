Baby Daniel: Boyfriend found guilty of murder, mother of neglect

The child's body was discovered at his home in Naturena, south of Johannesburg in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The boyfriend in the Baby Daniels case has been found guilty of murder in the High Court in Johannesburg, while the child's mother and the boyfriend have also been found guilty of neglect.

Three-year-old Baby Daniels died in 2016 after being severely beaten and burned with boiling water.

He had broken bones, severe bruises on his body and face and also sustained head injuries.

[BREAKING] #babydaniel The High Court in Johannesburg has found stepfather guilty of murder and child abuse, baby Daniel’s mother has been found guilty of child abuse and negligence. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 20, 2018

CORRECTION #babydaniel Mother has been found guilty of child negligence and not child abuse. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 20, 2018

Authorities say that Baby Daniels had sustained 60% burns to his body.

Judge Collin Matshitse says that the two broke multiple laws.

"Accused one is found guilty of two counts of contravening the provisions of Section 305, subsection 3A of the Children's Act 38 of 2005. Accused two is found guilty as charged, that is contravening the provisions of Sections 305, subsection 3 of the Children's Act 2005 and count two, murder, read with the provisions of Section 51, subsection 1 of Act 105 of 1997.

Matshitse says the mother was responsible for not defending her son.

"Accused one must have been aware or should have foreseen what was happening. However, being afraid of accused number two, she became silent and her silence caused the death of her son."