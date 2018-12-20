Baby Daniel: Boyfriend found guilty of murder, mother of neglect
The child's body was discovered at his home in Naturena, south of Johannesburg in 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - The boyfriend in the Baby Daniels case has been found guilty of murder in the High Court in Johannesburg, while the child's mother and the boyfriend have also been found guilty of neglect.
Three-year-old Baby Daniels died in 2016 after being severely beaten and burned with boiling water.
He had broken bones, severe bruises on his body and face and also sustained head injuries.
[BREAKING] #babydaniel The High Court in Johannesburg has found stepfather guilty of murder and child abuse, baby Daniel’s mother has been found guilty of child abuse and negligence. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 20, 2018
CORRECTION #babydaniel Mother has been found guilty of child negligence and not child abuse. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 20, 2018
Authorities say that Baby Daniels had sustained 60% burns to his body.
Judge Collin Matshitse says that the two broke multiple laws.
"Accused one is found guilty of two counts of contravening the provisions of Section 305, subsection 3A of the Children's Act 38 of 2005. Accused two is found guilty as charged, that is contravening the provisions of Sections 305, subsection 3 of the Children's Act 2005 and count two, murder, read with the provisions of Section 51, subsection 1 of Act 105 of 1997.
Matshitse says the mother was responsible for not defending her son.
"Accused one must have been aware or should have foreseen what was happening. However, being afraid of accused number two, she became silent and her silence caused the death of her son."
Popular in Local
-
Zim govt won’t smile on attempts to embarrass Mugabe family, says minister
-
Gauteng warned to expect severe thunderstorms, flooding
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 19 December 2018
-
Outa: 'Latest findings shows Public Protector has gained some courage'
-
767 festive season road deaths recorded so far, says Transport Minister
-
ANC: 'We still have full confidence in Mbalula as elections head'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.