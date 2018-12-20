Baby Daniel’s mother turned a blind eye to abuse - judge

The court has found the 29-year-old mother guilty of two counts of child negligence while her boyfriend has been convicted of murder and child abuse.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has found that baby Daniel’s mother turned a blind eye to her son's abuse which resulted in his death.

The court has found the 29-year-old mother guilty of two counts of child negligence.

Her boyfriend has been convicted of murder and child abuse.

Baby Daniel’s body was discovered at his home in Naturena, south of Johannesburg in 2016.

He had been severely beaten and burnt with boiling water.

Judge Collin Matshitse has found that baby Daniel’s mother deliberately neglected her duties as a mother and failed to protect her child.

It was revealed in court that the mother had been in an abusive relationship.

The judge says while that may have resulted in her living in fear, it doesn’t exonerate her from being a responsible and caring parent.

The court found that the mother’s boyfriend constantly tortured the three-year-old and he was often taken to hospital.

The judge said he doesn’t dispute evidence presented to the court that baby Daniel was forced into a bath of boiling water.

