Baby Daniel’s mother turned a blind eye to abuse - judge
The court has found the 29-year-old mother guilty of two counts of child negligence while her boyfriend has been convicted of murder and child abuse.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has found that baby Daniel’s mother turned a blind eye to her son's abuse which resulted in his death.
The court has found the 29-year-old mother guilty of two counts of child negligence.
Her boyfriend has been convicted of murder and child abuse.
Baby Daniel’s body was discovered at his home in Naturena, south of Johannesburg in 2016.
He had been severely beaten and burnt with boiling water.
Judge Collin Matshitse has found that baby Daniel’s mother deliberately neglected her duties as a mother and failed to protect her child.
It was revealed in court that the mother had been in an abusive relationship.
The judge says while that may have resulted in her living in fear, it doesn’t exonerate her from being a responsible and caring parent.
The court found that the mother’s boyfriend constantly tortured the three-year-old and he was often taken to hospital.
The judge said he doesn’t dispute evidence presented to the court that baby Daniel was forced into a bath of boiling water.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
CemAir cries foul after CAA report
-
CT cop among 8 arrested after N1 highway shooting
-
Gauteng warned to expect severe thunderstorms, flooding
-
Rob Packham won't be walking daughter down the aisle as bail revoked
-
Zim govt won’t smile on attempts to embarrass Mugabe family, says minister
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 19 December 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.