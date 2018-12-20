Attacks on JMPD officers during roadblocks condemned
This comes after officer a female officer was allegedly shot on Wednesday during a road block in Braamfontein.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg mayor’s office has condemned the attack on JMPD officers during roadblocks.
This comes after a female officer was allegedly shot on Wednesday during a roadblock in Braamfontein.
It’s understood officer Zintle Nkqonqoza came under fire after suspects in a white BMW shot at her while trying to escape a roadblock.
The officer sustained a flesh wound on her shoulder and received medical treatment at Milpark Hospital.
Acting mayoral spokesperson Olebogeng Molatlhwa says: “The mayor would like to reiterate that it’s high time that the rule of law in instilled in the City of Johannesburg and the rest of the country. Mayor Herman Mashaba has often spoken about the need to act decisively against criminality and lawlessness.”
